Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (12) F (1) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)