United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1735
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- DNW (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
