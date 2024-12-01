flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1735 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Naumann - April 3, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date April 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 15, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1735 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 11, 2005
Seller CNG
Date May 11, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1735 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

