Twopence 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Twopence 1746 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Twopence 1746 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34767 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1746 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

