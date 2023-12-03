United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34767 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- London Coins (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
