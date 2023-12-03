Twopence 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34767 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

