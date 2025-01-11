flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1746

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1746 LIMA Old Head
Reverse Five guineas 1746 LIMA Old Head
Five guineas 1746 LIMA Old Head
Average price 42000 $
Sales
1 64
Obverse Guinea 1746 Intermediate Head
Reverse Guinea 1746 Intermediate Head
Guinea 1746 Intermediate Head
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Half Guinea 1746 Intermediate Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1746 Intermediate Head
Half Guinea 1746 Intermediate Head
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 20

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1746 Old Head
Reverse Crown 1746 Old Head
Crown 1746 Old Head
Average price 1900 $
Sales
1 73
Obverse Crown 1746 LIMA Old Head
Reverse Crown 1746 LIMA Old Head
Crown 1746 LIMA Old Head
Average price 2100 $
Sales
1 317
Obverse Halfcrown 1746 LIMA Old Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1746 LIMA Old Head
Halfcrown 1746 LIMA Old Head
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 613
Obverse Halfcrown 1746 Old Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1746 Old Head
Halfcrown 1746 Old Head
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 74
Obverse Shilling 1746 LIMA Old Head
Reverse Shilling 1746 LIMA Old Head
Shilling 1746 LIMA Old Head
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Shilling 1746 Old Head
Reverse Shilling 1746 Old Head
Shilling 1746 Old Head
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Sixpence 1746 Old Head
Reverse Sixpence 1746 Old Head
Sixpence 1746 Old Head
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Sixpence 1746 LIMA Old Head
Reverse Sixpence 1746 LIMA Old Head
Sixpence 1746 LIMA Old Head
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 177
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1746
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1746
Fourpence (Groat) 1746
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1746
Reverse Threepence 1746
Threepence 1746
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Twopence 1746
Reverse Twopence 1746
Twopence 1746
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Penny 1746
Reverse Penny 1746
Penny 1746
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 24

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1746 Old Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1746 Old Head
Halfpenny 1746 Old Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Farthing 1746 Old Head
Reverse Farthing 1746 Old Head
Farthing 1746 Old Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 19
