United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 16
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
