United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction David Feldman SA - December 1, 2024
Seller David Feldman SA
Date December 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction The Royal Mint - June 9, 2024
Seller The Royal Mint
Date June 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
