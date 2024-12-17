United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (613) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34748 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (16)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (29)
- Coin Cabinet (6)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (7)
- DNW (36)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (22)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (100)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (17)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (94)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Mowbray Collectables (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Naville (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (12)
- NOONANS (18)
- Numedux (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Roxbury’s (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (9)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (72)
- St James’s (5)
- Stack's (28)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)
- Status International (4)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Tennants Auctioneers (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (5)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (11)
- WCN (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 30
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search