United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34748 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

