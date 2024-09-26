United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
