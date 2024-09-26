Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

