United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - June 27, 2018
Seller CNG
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
