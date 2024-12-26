United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30747 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
