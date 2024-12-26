flag
Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30747 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction CNG - June 8, 2005
Seller CNG
Date June 8, 2005
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

