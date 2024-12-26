flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2277 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
United Kingdom Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1746 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access