United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2277 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
