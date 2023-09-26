flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1746 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1746 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
17400 $
Price in auction currency 17400 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - October 5, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition PROOF
To auction

