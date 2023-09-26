Crown 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (68) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (12) PF64 (7) PF63 (17) PF62 (3) PF61 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (28) PCGS (19) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

CNG (1)

DNW (4)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (24)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

New York Sale (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (8)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

UBS (2)