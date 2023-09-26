United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
17400 $
Price in auction currency 17400 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
