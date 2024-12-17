Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

