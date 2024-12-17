United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
