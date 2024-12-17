flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date February 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction 2020 Auctions - December 30, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction CNG - January 13, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
