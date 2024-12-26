United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
