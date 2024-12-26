Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (27) XF (12) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (5) AU53 (6) AU50 (3) XF40 (3) VF30 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (32) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Chaponnière (1)

DNW (3)

Filatelie Klim (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (14)

Hess Divo (2)

Künker (3)

MDC Monaco (2)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (9)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

UBS (1)