flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Filatelie Klim (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition VF35 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1746 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access