United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1746 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1746 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 446. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Katz (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction Numisor - November 30, 2015
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1746 at auction CNG - January 29, 2014
Seller CNG
Date January 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

