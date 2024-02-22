United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 446. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Katz (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
