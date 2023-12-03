Threepence 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place July 23, 2003.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4)