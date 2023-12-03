United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place July 23, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- HARMERS (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
