Threepence 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Threepence 1746 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Threepence 1746 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place July 23, 2003.

United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction Heritage - June 24, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 24, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1746 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

