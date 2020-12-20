United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1746 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 10423 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 29, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 198 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
