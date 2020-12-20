flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1746 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1746 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1746 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 10423 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 29, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 198 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - August 7, 2018
Seller Spink
Date August 7, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - April 3, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

