Farthing 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1746 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 10423 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 29, 2011.

