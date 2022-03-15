United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24607 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
2147 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
3950 $
Price in auction currency 2900 GBP
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
