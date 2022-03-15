flag
Shilling 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1746 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1746 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24607 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
2147 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
3950 $
Price in auction currency 2900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

