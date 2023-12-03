flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1746 (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1746 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1984 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1746 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1746 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1746 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
