United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21734 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (8)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (13)
- Downies (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (9)
- Heritage (38)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (12)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Sedwick (8)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (12)
- Stack's (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search