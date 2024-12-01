flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" with mark LIMA. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21734 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - August 14, 2024
Seller CNG
Date August 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 LIMA "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

