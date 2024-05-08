Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30282 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (71) VF (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (6) PF65 (4) PF64 (11) PF63 (20) PF62 (4) PF61 (1) PF58 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (36) PCGS (10) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (11)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (4)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (22)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

New York Sale (3)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (7)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)

UBS (1)