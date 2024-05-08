United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30282 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (11)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (22)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (2)
- New York Sale (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
11007 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search