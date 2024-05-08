flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30282 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
11007 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 15, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Sedwick - May 29, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 29, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

