United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33615 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1182 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" at auction Jesús Vico - September 15, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
