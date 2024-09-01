United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1746 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1746
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1746 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33615 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1182 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1746 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
