Twopence 1737 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1737 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61234 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 61. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (3)