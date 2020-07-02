flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1737 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Twopence 1737 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Twopence 1737 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1737 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61234 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 61. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.

United Kingdom Twopence 1737 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1737 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1737 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1737 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1737 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1737 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

