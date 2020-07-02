United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1737 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1737
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1737 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61234 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 61. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1737 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search