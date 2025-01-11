flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1737

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1737 Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1737 Young Head
Guinea 1737 Young Head
Average price 5400 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Half Guinea 1737 Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1737 Young Head
Half Guinea 1737 Young Head
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1737 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1737 Young Head
Shilling 1737 Young Head
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1737
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1737
Fourpence (Groat) 1737
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1737
Reverse Threepence 1737
Threepence 1737
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1737
Reverse Twopence 1737
Twopence 1737
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Penny 1737
Reverse Penny 1737
Penny 1737
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1737 Young Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1737 Young Head
Halfpenny 1737 Young Head
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Farthing 1737 Young Head
Reverse Farthing 1737 Young Head
Farthing 1737 Young Head
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 13
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access