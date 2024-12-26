United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1737
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1737 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Numisor (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1737 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search