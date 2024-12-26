flag
Guinea 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1737 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1737 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1737 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 13, 2011
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
