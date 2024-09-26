United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1737
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1737 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1598 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
