Shilling 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1737 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1737 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1737 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1598 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1737 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1737 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

