Fourpence (Groat) 1737 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1737 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1737 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1737 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1737 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1737 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

