United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1737
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1737 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2557 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1737 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search