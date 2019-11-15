flag
Farthing 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1737 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1737 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1737 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2557 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 19, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction CNG - August 21, 2013
Seller CNG
Date August 21, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1737 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1737 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

