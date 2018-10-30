flag
Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 39210 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 29, 2007
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Available by subscription

