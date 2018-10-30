United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1737
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 39210 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search