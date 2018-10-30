Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1737 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 39210 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

