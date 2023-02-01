United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1737 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1737
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1737 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 200. Bidding took place March 6, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
