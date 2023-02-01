flag
Penny 1737 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1737 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1737 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
