Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1737
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2449 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2394 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
