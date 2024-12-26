flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2449 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2394 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

