United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1739 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search