United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Twopence 1739 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Twopence 1739 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1739 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

United Kingdom Twopence 1739 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1739 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1739 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1739 at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1739 at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition MS62 NNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

