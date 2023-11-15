Twopence 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1739 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (2) NNC (1)