United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1739

Gold coins

Obverse Two guinea 1739 Young Head
Reverse Two guinea 1739 Young Head
Two guinea 1739 Young Head
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Two guinea 1739 Intermediate Head
Reverse Two guinea 1739 Intermediate Head
Two guinea 1739 Intermediate Head
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 145
Obverse Guinea 1739 Intermediate Head
Reverse Guinea 1739 Intermediate Head
Guinea 1739 Intermediate Head
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Guinea 1739 EIC Intermediate Head
Reverse Guinea 1739 EIC Intermediate Head
Guinea 1739 EIC Intermediate Head
Average price 9700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Half Guinea 1739 EIC Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1739 EIC Young Head
Half Guinea 1739 EIC Young Head
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1739 Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1739 Young Head
Half Guinea 1739 Young Head
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 15

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1739 Young Head
Reverse Crown 1739 Young Head
Crown 1739 Young Head
Average price 2100 $
Sales
2 127
Obverse Halfcrown 1739 Young Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1739 Young Head
Halfcrown 1739 Young Head
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 117
Obverse Shilling 1739 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1739 Young Head
Shilling 1739 Young Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
1 136
Obverse Sixpence 1739 Young Head
Reverse Sixpence 1739 Young Head
Sixpence 1739 Young Head
Average price 340 $
Sales
3 52
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1739
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1739
Fourpence (Groat) 1739
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1739
Reverse Threepence 1739
Threepence 1739
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1739
Reverse Twopence 1739
Twopence 1739
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Penny 1739
Reverse Penny 1739
Penny 1739
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 7

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1739 Young Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1739 Young Head
Halfpenny 1739 Young Head
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Farthing 1739 Young Head
Reverse Farthing 1739 Young Head
Farthing 1739 Young Head
Average price 370 $
Sales
2 39
