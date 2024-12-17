United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (5)
- DNW (14)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (24)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (14)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (20)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1739 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search