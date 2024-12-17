Shilling 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

