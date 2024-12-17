Shilling 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
