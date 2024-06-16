United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1739 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 320. Bidding took place March 1, 2023.
