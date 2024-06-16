flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Threepence 1739 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Threepence 1739 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1739 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 320. Bidding took place March 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1739 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1739 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1739 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access