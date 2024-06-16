Threepence 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1739 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 320. Bidding took place March 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)