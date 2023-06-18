flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1739 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1739 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1739 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 120. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1739 at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 56 CHF
United Kingdom Penny 1739 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 4096 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1739 at auction Auctiones - June 19, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1739 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1739 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1739 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1739 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

