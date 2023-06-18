Penny 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1739 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 120. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)