Penny 1739 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 56 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 4096 RUB
