Farthing 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1739 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30793 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (1) XF (3) VF (4) F (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) RD (3) BN (12) Service NGC (10) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

BAC (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (7)

Spink (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)