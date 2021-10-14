flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1739 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1739 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1739 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30793 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Farthing 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

