Farthing 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1739 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30793 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1739 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
