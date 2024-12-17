United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
