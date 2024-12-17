flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 6, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction GINZA - August 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 26, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1739 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1739 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access