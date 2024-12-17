Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30792 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
