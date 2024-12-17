Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30792 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (16) XF (28) VF (50) F (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (11) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (29) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (13)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (8)

Dorotheum (1)

Goldberg (4)

Grün (1)

Heritage (17)

Künker (3)

Leu (1)

London Coins (12)

Morton & Eden (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (1)

Spink (21)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)