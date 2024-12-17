flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30792 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
