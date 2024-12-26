United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 18,975. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15030 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
9728 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
