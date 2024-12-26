Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 18,975. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)