Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 18,975. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

United Kingdom Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15030 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
9728 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

