Crown 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13181 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Crown 1739 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
