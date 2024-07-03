Crown 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13181 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

