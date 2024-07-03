flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1739 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1739 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13181 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1739 "Young Head" at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1739 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Available by subscription

