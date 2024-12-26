flag
Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 16, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
