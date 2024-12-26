United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisor (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search