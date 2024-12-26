Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1739 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (5) VF (5) F (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)