flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (28)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (4)
  • London Coins (3)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (20)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
9585 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1739 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access