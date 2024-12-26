Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

