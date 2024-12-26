United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
9585 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
