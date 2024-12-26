Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
6134 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction CNG - September 12, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

