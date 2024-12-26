United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
6134 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
