Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1739 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

