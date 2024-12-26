United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1739 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Berk (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Taisei (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4596 $
Price in auction currency 3600 GBP
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2686 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1739 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search