United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1739 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Berk (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
  • Taisei (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4596 $
Price in auction currency 3600 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2686 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Berk - November 17, 2022
Seller Berk
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2017
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1739 "Young Head" at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

