United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1739
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2689 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,208. Bidding took place February 5, 2006.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
