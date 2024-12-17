Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2689 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,208. Bidding took place February 5, 2006.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (3) XF (24) VF (6) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) XF40 (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

DNW (5)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (6)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Katz (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

London Coins (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (10)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)

Stephen Album (2)

WAG (1)