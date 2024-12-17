flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1739 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2689 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,208. Bidding took place February 5, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 11, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 11, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 2, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1739 "Young Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1739 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1739 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access