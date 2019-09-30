Twopence 1729 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1729 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 300. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

