United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1729 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Twopence 1729 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Twopence 1729 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Monedalia.es

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1729 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 300. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

United Kingdom Twopence 1729 at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1729 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1729 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1729 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

