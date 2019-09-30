United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1729 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Monedalia.es
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1729 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 300. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
