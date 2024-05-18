United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1740 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1740
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1740 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27295 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 374 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1740 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
