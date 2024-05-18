flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1740 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Twopence 1740 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Twopence 1740 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1740 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27295 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1740 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1740 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1740 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
United Kingdom Twopence 1740 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 374 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1740 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Twopence 1740 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1740 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1740 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access