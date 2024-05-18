Twopence 1740 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1740 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27295 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)