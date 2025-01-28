flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1740

Gold coins

Obverse Two guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Reverse Two guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Two guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse Guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Reverse Guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Average price 6600 $
Sales
1 14
Obverse Half Guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Half Guinea 1740 Intermediate Head
Average price 2800 $
Sales
1 7

Silver coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1740
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1740
Fourpence (Groat) 1740
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1740
Reverse Threepence 1740
Threepence 1740
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1740
Reverse Twopence 1740
Twopence 1740
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1740
Reverse Penny 1740
Penny 1740
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 7

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1740 Old Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1740 Old Head
Halfpenny 1740 Old Head
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 22
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access