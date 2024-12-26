Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2296 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)