flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2296 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1781 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1740 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access