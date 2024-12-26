United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1740
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2296 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1781 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
