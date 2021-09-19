Threepence 1740 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1740 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 4455 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 230. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

