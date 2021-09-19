flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1740 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Threepence 1740 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Threepence 1740 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1740 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 4455 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 230. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Threepence 1740 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1740 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
