flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 22112 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 9, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1740 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access