Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1740
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 22112 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 9, 2005.
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of Halfpenny 1740 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
