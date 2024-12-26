flag
Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32290 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3786 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 17, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
