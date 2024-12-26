United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1740
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32290 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3786 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
