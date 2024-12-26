Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32290 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)